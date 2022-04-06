Yet another elephant found dead

The carcass of a tusker was found in a forest near Pilloor Dam, near here, on Wednesday, the third death in the last nine days.

Personnel of the Forest Department said they spotted the carcass and believe the animal was 20 years old. A postmortem, to be conducted on Thursday, would reveal the cause of the death, they said.

Nine days ago, two elephants were found dead, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)