Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit 63 km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred 63 km of Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar island, said National Center for Seismology on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:29 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit 63 km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred 63 km of Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar island, said National Center for Seismology on Wednesday. The earthquake occurred at 6:07 PM on Wednesday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 06-04-2022, 18:07:19 IST, Latitude: 7.37 and Longitude: 94.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 63km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," National Center for Seismology tweeted. National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022