Left Menu

Heat wave continues in Rajasthan, Jalore sizzles at 45.2 degrees

The India Meteorological Department IMD has issued a yellow alert for heat waves and an orange alert for severe heat waves in some parts of the state for the next five days, an IMD spokesperson said.Several places recorded a maximum temperature from 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:44 IST
Heat wave continues in Rajasthan, Jalore sizzles at 45.2 degrees
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heat wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with Jalore being the hottest city at 45.2 degrees Celsius, IMD said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heat waves and an orange alert for severe heat waves in some parts of the state for the next five days, an IMD spokesperson said.

Several places recorded a maximum temperature from 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 44.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.8 in Phalodi, 44.4 each in Jaisalmer and Banswara, 44.3 in Sriganganagar, 44 in Bikaner, and 43.2 degrees Celsius in Churu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022