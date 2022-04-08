Left Menu

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-04-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 11:09 IST
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA
Image Credit: Twitter (@AsteroidWatch)
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA and the U.S. Space Force recently inked an agreement authorizing the public release of data collected by the U.S. government sensors on bolides, large bright meteors that explode in the atmosphere, for the benefit of scientific communities, the space agency said on Thursday.

The data comprises information on the changing brightness of these objects as they pass through Earth's atmosphere, called light curves, that could enhance the planetary defense community's current ability to model the effects of impacts by larger asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth.

With this agreement, the planetary defense experts will have access to even more detailed data - specifically, light curve information that captures the optical intensity variation during the several seconds of an object's breakup in the atmosphere. The data will be available to scientists as soon as it is properly archived, with the reported events and made easily accessible.

"The release of these new bolide data demonstrates another key area of collaboration between NASA and the U.S. Space Force and helps further the pursuit of improved capabilities for understanding these objects and our preparedness to respond to the impact hazard NEOs pose to Earth," said Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer at NASA Headquarters.

Notable bolide events in this released data set include 2022 EB5, a small asteroid approximately 2 meters in size that impacted the atmosphere southwest of Jan Mayen, a Norwegian island nearly 300 miles off the east coast of Greenland and northeast of Iceland in March 2022 as well as a meteor that was detected on Jan 8, 2014.

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022