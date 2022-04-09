Left Menu

16 villages in Hailakandi to be developed as model villages

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 09-04-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 13:41 IST
16 villages in Hailakandi to be developed as model villages
  • Country:
  • India

Sixteen villages of Assam's Hailakandi district will be developed as model villages during the current financial year, an official said on Saturday.

Of the 16 model villages, Pradhan Mantri Aadarsh Gram Yojana will be implemented in 10 villages and they will receive rupees twenty lakh each for various works, District Development Commissioner Ranajit Kumar Laskar said.

Asam Adarsha Gram Yojana will be implemented in the remaining six villages, he said.

Laskar said that the benefits of the schemes will be given to beneficiaries when the account is opened in any nationalised bank located near the village.

The selected 10 model villages under Prime Minister Adarsh Gram Yojana are Barbond part III, Bakrihawar Part II and III, North Narayanpur Part IV, Palarpar, Ramnathpur Part V, Gharmurra Part V, Jacobpura Part V, Dhalai-Malai Part VI, Harishnagar Part I.

The six model villages under Asom Adarsh Gram Yojana are Barbond Part I, Bhajantipur Part I, Rongpur Part VI, Dhalai-Malai Part V, North Kanchanpur Part II, Mohanpur Part II.

Laskar asked all the official heads of the district to extend their help for the successful implementation of the model village schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022