Italian artist's Kolkata mural espouses wildlife conservation

Italian artist Maurizio Boscheri has painted a mural in Kolkata's Gariahat espousing wildlife conservation and environmental protection.

He was assisted by artists from a local art college in completing the mural which depicts the Royal Bengal Tiger and peacock, national symbols of India. It was the Italian consulate's initiative in collaboration with a local women's social organisation.

''This is a gift from me and the people of Italy to Kolkata, the city of art lovers. The energy level of local artists is amazing. I would love to be involved in similar collaborative projects in the City of Joy in the future,'' Boscheri told PTI.

He said it was a lifetime experience to complete the work in bustling Gariahat amid heavy traffic and curious onlookers.

Boscheri's artworks on wildlife conservation have been featured in New York, Sri Lanka and Karachi among other places.

Speaking about Kolkata, he said, ''It is a beautiful city, with a lot of green spaces, boulevards and well-maintained parks. There are many grand mansions, but many of these buildings have been replaced by high-rises. We could have protected these old buildings with amazing architecture.'' The artist said he chose busy Gariahat for the mural because it is an iconic place, a microcosm of Kolkata, and is always brimming with life.

Italian Consul General in Kolkata, Gianluca Rubagotti, said that the mural will remain a symbol of friendship between the people of the two countries and espouse the need for conserving our ecosystem.

He hoped there will be more exchanges between the artists of the two countries.

