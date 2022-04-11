Left Menu

3 injured after cooking gas cylinder explodes in Delhi shop

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:48 IST
Three people, including a woman, were injured on Monday after a fire broke out in a shop in west Delhi as a cooking gas cylinder exploded, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

Jitender (40), Rahul (28) and Anita (32) sustained minor injuries in the incident that took place in Mayapuri area, they said.

According to the fire department, it received a call about the blaze around 1.25 pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said, ''It was reported that a CNG cylinder stored in the shop exploded and three people suffered injuries. They were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for treatment.'' The fire was doused by 1.40 pm, he said.

