Lounge in space? Space tourism company offers first look at capsule's luxurious interior

Space Perspective, a space tourism company developing balloons to send humans into the stratosphere, has offered a first look at the Space Lounge Interior on its pressurized Spaceship Neptune capsule.

The capsule's lounge provides ample space for eight Explorers and one pilot to get up and easily move around during the flight. The arced seating provides a wider view across the earth, which in turn creates space for passengers to stretch their legs and stand comfortably in front of the seats.

Explorers aboard the luxurious restroom will have unparalleled views from the 360-degree panoramic windows - the largest-ever flown to space. The spaceship is equipped with a fully-stocked bar for sky-high toasts. In addition, your individual preferences can be incorporated into your journey - from the menu and cocktails to the soundtrack and lighting - to create your definitive ultimate adventure.

With a high-speed Wi-Fi connection aboard the flight, you can also live stream your entire experience.

Spaceship Neptune

Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune comprises the SpaceBalloon, Reserve Descent System and Neptune Capsule. Neptune will fly eight space explorers and a pilot to the edge of space and back in a climate-controlled capsule propelled by a high-performance 300-foot diameter SpaceBalloon.

The six-hour flight will offer views of the curvature of the Earth against the blackness of space from an altitude of over 100,000 feet.

The company has sold over 500 tickets to date, with commercial flights expected to begin in late 2024. While seats are fully booked for 2024, the company is currently taking reservations for 2025 and beyond.

Space Perspective's human spaceflight launches are regulated by the FAA Office of Commercial Spaceflight.