Maha: Gadkari to attend ground-breaking ceremony of Aurangabad-Paithan road on Apr 24

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will attend the ground-breaking ceremony of Aurangabad-Paithan road expansion project in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on April 24.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad told this to reporters here on Wednesday.

''This long-pending demand is finally seeing the light of day,'' he said.

Union Transport Minister Gadkari will also officially commence the expansion work of Aurangabad-Paithan road, around 55 kms long, Karad said.

During the event, Gadkari will also inaugurate the stretch of road between Aurangabad and Kannad town in the district, including a bypass of Aurangabad city, he added.

