Left Menu

Maha: Gadkari to attend ground-breaking ceremony of Aurangabad-Paithan road on Apr 24

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:24 IST
Maha: Gadkari to attend ground-breaking ceremony of Aurangabad-Paithan road on Apr 24
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will attend the ground-breaking ceremony of Aurangabad-Paithan road expansion project in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on April 24.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad told this to reporters here on Wednesday.

''This long-pending demand is finally seeing the light of day,'' he said.

Union Transport Minister Gadkari will also officially commence the expansion work of Aurangabad-Paithan road, around 55 kms long, Karad said.

During the event, Gadkari will also inaugurate the stretch of road between Aurangabad and Kannad town in the district, including a bypass of Aurangabad city, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022