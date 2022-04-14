Left Menu

La Nina conditions to prevail through summer- U.S. forecaster

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:46 IST
La Nina conditions to prevail through summer- U.S. forecaster

There is a 59% chance of La Niña conditions continuing through the Northern Hemisphere summer, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

There is also a 50-55% chance that it continues through the fall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

