Goa minister rules out declaring Mahadayi sanctuary, surrounding areas as tiger reserve

Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane ruled out the possibility of declaring Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary and its surrounding protected areas as a tiger reserve.

Rane was responding to the demand made by environmentalists to declare the entire area around Mahadayi wildlife sanctuary, located in the northeastern part of the state, like a tiger reserve, after big cats were recently spotted in these areas. The minister said that there were no native tigers in the state.

"The sightings that were reported are of a tiger that travels from neighboring Karnataka. The tiger is in transit, it is not native to the region," Rane said, quoting the information he had received from the state forest department.

There was no use declaring the area as a tiger reserve, he said.

The minister further said that the forest department was working to attract more people to wildlife in the state by setting up various activities under hinterland tourism.

The coastal state is home to five wildlife sanctuaries and a national park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)