14 IPS including nine district police chiefs transferred in UP

In the first major reshuffle after assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officials were transferred by the state government on Friday.

Those transferred include Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moradabad and eight other district police chiefs.

According to information provided by the state government, SSP of Moradabad Babloo Kumar has been kept in waiting while Superintendent of Police (SP) of Balrampur, Hemant Kutiyal, will be the new Moradabad SSP.

Rajesh Kumar Saxena, commandant of Eighth PAC battalion in Bareilly will take charge as the new SP of Balrampur, while SP of Rampur, Ankit Mittal, will replace Saxena.

IPS Ashok Kumar who was attached with police headquarters will take charge as the new SP of Rampur. SP of Amroha, Poonam, has been kept on waiting. SP of Hathras district Vineet Jaiswal will take the charge as the new SP of Amroha.

SP of Sant Kabir Nagar, Kaustub, has been made the new SP of Maharajganj. SP of Maharajganj Pradeep Gupta has been made the Commandant of 37 PAC battalion in Kanpur Nagar.

Vikas Kumar Vidya, the current commandant of 37 PAC battalion will take charge as the new SP of Hathras. Sonam Kumar the SP city of Gorakhpur has been made the new SP of Sant Kabir Nagar district.

SP of Kushinagar Sachindra Patel has been kept on waiting. He will be replaced by Dhawal Jaiswal, the current SP of Chitrakoot while Atul Sharma, the SP (rural) Saharanpur will be the Chitrakoot's new SP.

