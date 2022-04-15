Father-son duo on 'bicyle yatra' to pay tribute to Netaji, mark 75th year of Independence

A father-son duo are undertaking a marathon cycle ride from Imphal to Delhi to pay tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and mark the 75th year of India's independence, their family said on Friday.

The ride began on April 14 from INA memorial at Moirang, Imphal and is expected to culminate in a month's time at the National War Memorial in Delhi, according to a statement issued by the family.

The memorial at Moirang holds immense historical significance as this was the place where Netaji had hoisted the Indian tricolour as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian National Army (INA), for the first time during the Second World War.

Further, this year is all the more important as this is the 75th year of India's independence, and the country is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the statement said.

The 10-year-old boy and his father, a doctor, are residents of Delhi and expected to reach the city on May 15, it said.

In their journey, they will pass through Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, before reaching the national capital, it said.

