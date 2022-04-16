Axiom private astronauts to return home next week: Watch departure live

After spending about 10 days in orbit, crew members of the Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), the first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, will return to Earth next week.

The crew is scheduled to undock at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, to begin the journey home with splashdown off the coast of Florida no earlier than 7:19 a.m. EDT Wednesday, April 20, NASA said on Friday.

NASA and Axiom Space will provide live coverage of the farewell event, undocking and departure of the Axiom Mission 1 from the space station. The farewell ceremony between the Ax-1 and Expedition 67 crew members will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, the agency's website, and the company's website.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying Commander Michael López-Alegría of Spain and the United States, Pilot Larry Connor of the United States, and Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and Mark Pathy of Canada aboard, lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Friday, April 8, 2022, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour will return to Earth with more than 200 pounds of science and supplies, including NASA experiments and hardware.