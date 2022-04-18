GE partners with TIDCO to set up centre of excellence in TN on aviation engine technologies

US-based aircraft engine manufacturer GE has partnered with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) to set up a center of excellence in the southern state on emerging aviation engine technologies.

''An investment of about Rs 141.26 crore over five years was proposed to be funded by TIDCO and GE in two phases,'' according to a joint press release issued on Monday.

The center of excellence will work towards technology development of aviation engine parts such as compressor heat exchangers, combustor components, casing, frames, gears, and splines, it noted.

