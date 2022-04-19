Left Menu

IHCL announces new Taj hotel in Chennai

This signing is in line with IHCLs vision of strengthening our presence in key markets across India. The multi-use development will cater to our discerning clientele and in addition to a world-class hotel will offer some of the most exclusives homes in the city managed by a trusted brand.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:31 IST
IHCL announces new Taj hotel in Chennai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, the largest hospitality company on Tuesday announced signing an agreement to set up another Taj hotel in the city, as part of plans to strengthen its presence in key markets across the country.

With the addition of the new hotel, IHCL would have 13 in Chennai, including three under various stages of development.

The proposed Taj Hotel to come up over 3.5 acres of land on arterial Nelson Manickam Road here, would house four restaurants and a bar, besides 235 rooms and 123 Taj branded residences.

The company said the new development under management contract will feature branded residences as part of the hotel complex.

IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said, ''We are excited to announce the fourth Taj Hotel in Chennai, together with branded luxury residences. This signing is in line with IHCL's vision of strengthening our presence in key markets across India.'' ''The multi-use development will cater to our discerning clientele and in addition to a world-class hotel will offer some of the most exclusives homes in the city managed by a trusted brand. We are pleased to partner with AMPA Group for this project'', he said.

The branded residences at the hotel would enjoy Taj's service and access to the hotel's facilities.

Ampa Group, Managing Director, Ampa Palaniappan expressed happiness to collaborate with IHCL for the Taj hotel and branded residences.

''Homeowners will have the privilege of enjoying the world-renowned Taj hospitality in the privacy of their homes,'' he said.

Ampa group has diversified presence in finance, retail, real estate, hospitality and information technology. The group owns the AMPA Skywalk, one of the first shopping malls set up in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022