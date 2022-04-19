IHCL announces new Taj hotel in Chennai

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, the largest hospitality company on Tuesday announced signing an agreement to set up another Taj hotel in the city, as part of plans to strengthen its presence in key markets across the country.

With the addition of the new hotel, IHCL would have 13 in Chennai, including three under various stages of development.

The proposed Taj Hotel to come up over 3.5 acres of land on arterial Nelson Manickam Road here, would house four restaurants and a bar, besides 235 rooms and 123 Taj branded residences.

The company said the new development under management contract will feature branded residences as part of the hotel complex.

IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said, ''We are excited to announce the fourth Taj Hotel in Chennai, together with branded luxury residences. This signing is in line with IHCL's vision of strengthening our presence in key markets across India.'' ''The multi-use development will cater to our discerning clientele and in addition to a world-class hotel will offer some of the most exclusives homes in the city managed by a trusted brand. We are pleased to partner with AMPA Group for this project'', he said.

The branded residences at the hotel would enjoy Taj's service and access to the hotel's facilities.

Ampa Group, Managing Director, Ampa Palaniappan expressed happiness to collaborate with IHCL for the Taj hotel and branded residences.

''Homeowners will have the privilege of enjoying the world-renowned Taj hospitality in the privacy of their homes,'' he said.

Ampa group has diversified presence in finance, retail, real estate, hospitality and information technology. The group owns the AMPA Skywalk, one of the first shopping malls set up in the city.

