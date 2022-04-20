Form board for welfare of elderly seers, priests: CM Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the officials to begin work on setting up a board for the welfare of elderly seers and priests and develop an online system that provides information about temples to devotees.

The chief minister also told them to get 'Bhajan Sandhya Sthal' constructed in major religious destinations of Prayagraj, Mathura, Gorakhpur and Varanasi districts.

Adityanath gave the directives during the presentation of the action plan of Tourism, Religious work, Culture and other departments before the Council of Ministers.

''Online Integrated Temple Information System should be developed for the convenience of devotees and tourists within the next 100 days. It should have information about temples, history, route map etc.

''According to the 'Loksankalp Patra' (BJP's election manifesto) a board is to be formed for the welfare of elderly seers and priests. Action should be taken accordingly in this regard,'' the chief minister said.

On the lines of Uttar Pradesh Day, special events should be organised on the main day of the history of the district/village/city, he added.

Stating that with the efforts of the prime minister, Uttar Pradesh is becoming a confluence of ''nature, culture and adventure'', the chief minister said 'Bhajan Sandhya Sthal' should be built in Prayagraj, Mathura, Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

He said the development works of 12 identified circuits in the state should be completed with commitment.

Ramayana Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Shaktipeeth Circuit, Krishna/Braj Circuit, Bundelkhand Circuit, Mahabharata Circuit, Sufi Circuit, Craft Circuit, Freedom Struggle Circuit, Jain Circuit and Wildlife and Eco Tourism Circuit will give a new identity to tourism in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Construction of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in line with public aspirations, construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Ayodhya Deepotsav, Braj Rangotsav, Dev-Deepawali of Kashi, Vindhya Dham Corridor, Naimish Teerth, Shuk Teerth renovation, installation of Ma Annapurna statue after 100 years are wonderful works, the chief minister said.

They are going to become the identity of the ''New Uttar Pradesh of New India'' all over the world, he added.

While preserving, promoting and popularising the unique cultural identity of the state, the chief minister said, ''it is our endeavour to establish the state as a cultural destination''.

''We are determined to preserving the prosperity of regional languages and dialects. In this sequence, it would be appropriate to establish Surdas Brajbhasha Academy, Goswami Tulsidas Awadhi Academy, Keshavdas Bundeli Academy, Sant Kabir Das Bhojpuri Academy. This work should be completed in the next 100 days,'' he said.

He also issued directions for expeditiously completing work of Nishadraj tourism in Shringverpur (Prayagraj), light and sound show at Maharaja Bijli Pasi's fort in Lucknow, construction of Maharaja Suheldev memorial in Bahraich and asked to develop Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in Agra and Sitamarhi site at Bhadohi.

The chief minister said focus should be on eco and rural tourism and Tourism and Culture Council should be constituted in all 75 districts.

He also said ropeways should be constructed in Barsana (Mathura) and Prayagraj and possibilities of ''Heli tourism'' should be explored in Lucknow and Prayagraj.

''It would be preferable to operate the tourist accommodation on PPP mode. Similarly, heliports at Agra and Mathura and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum at Agra should also be operated on PPP mode. Guest houses of Irrigation, PWD, Revenue and Forest departments should be developed from tourism point of view,'' Adityanath said.

According to the ''adopt a heritage'' policy, 'heritage mitra' and 'tourism mitra' should be selected in Lucknow, Mathura, Varanasi and Mirzapur, he said.

He said a community radio, which can be named ''Jai Ghosh'', should be started at the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

In order to improve the Happiness Index, the chief minister directed the officials to organise workshops in coordination with various yoga and spiritual institutions.

''On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, 75 books acquainting with the rich history of 75 districts of the state should be published. Similarly, 75 short films based on patriotism should also be screened,'' he added.

The chief minister also told them to prepare an action plan for the establishment of Tribal Museum in Lucknow, Sonbhadra and Lakhimpur Kheri and consider setting up a children's museum in Kannauj.

Cultural mapping of Ramayana tradition should be done, he said, adding that action should be taken to get Ramayana galleries constructed on Ram Van Gaman Path.

''Gaurav gallery should be established in all universities. Ramayana Cultural Centre and Shilpgram should be developed at Ramsanehi Ghat Barabanki,'' Adityanath added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)