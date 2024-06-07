Left Menu

Saudia Group Wings Expansion: New Flights and MRO Services to India

Saudia Group aims to expand its flight operations and offer MRO services to Indian carriers. Currently operating 54 weekly flights to India, the group has set up a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Saudi Arabia. The facility will be fully operational next year and aims to cater to Indian airlines.

Updated: 07-06-2024 09:57 IST
In a strategic move to enhance connectivity and services, Saudia Group has revealed plans to boost the number of flights linking Saudi Arabia and India. The group currently operates 54 weekly flights covering seven Indian destinations, such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

According to a key Saudia Group executive, a new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Saudi Arabia will become fully operational next year. This facility aims to service aircraft from Indian carriers, offering an alternative to European MRO facilities currently in use.

At the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024, Saudia Group Director General Ibrahim Alomari highlighted the expectation that Indian tourism to Saudi Arabia will rise to 7.5 million visitors by 2030. The group is also initiating dialogues with Air India regarding its innovative MRO village capable of handling up to 48 aircraft simultaneously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

