Sikkim disaster management authority, GSI sign MoU for early warning system for rainfall, landslides

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 21-04-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 00:44 IST
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Wednesday to develop a regional level early warning system for excessive rainfall resulting in landslides.

The MoU was signed by Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department secretary cum relief commissioner Sarala Rai and GSI director general Dr S Raju.

Explaining the basic objective of the initiative, Raju said that the GSI proposed to share relevant and timely data on landslides to the state disaster management authority, which would go a long way in saving lives and properties of people as and when such natural disasters occur during the rainy season.

He said landslide susceptibility maps have been prepared for 17 states, including Sikkim.

Around three lakh square-kilometre of land has been mapped in the country to create a database for landslides in the country, the official said.

The GSI official said an MoU has been signed with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to get timely weather data that would be crucial to create a robust system that isin use in Nilgiris, Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills, providing 60 to 70 per cent correct forecast.

The SSDMA director Prabhakar Rai gave an insight into the agency's role in the landslide management in Sikkim.

He said the SSDMA has been collaborating with the GSI for data on landslide mapping for a long time.

