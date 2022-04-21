Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes near coast of Nicaragua region - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 13:34 IST
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck near the coast Of Nicaragua , the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said on Thursday. The quake was at a depth of 5 km, EMSC said.
No tsunami warning issued after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
