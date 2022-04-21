Left Menu

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near coast of Nicaragua region - USGS

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier said the quake was magnitude 6.9 and closer to the surface.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 14:49 IST
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Nicaragua on Thursday near a fishing village popular as a vacation spot, with no initial reports of damage.

The quake's epicenter was at sea, 58 km (36 miles) from the village of Masachapa, which lies about an hour's drive southwest of the capital Managua, where strong shaking was also reported, the United States Geological Survey said. Tremors were also reported in Nicaragua's Central American neighbors El Salvador and Costa Rica, USGS said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said. The earthquake was at a depth of 25.3 km (15.72 miles).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

