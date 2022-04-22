Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 02:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

German wildlife park renames Putin the pig

An animal park in Bavaria that had named one its wild boars Putin due to its Russian genetic heritage held a ceremony on Tuesday to rechristen the hairy hog with a German name following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Eckard Mickish, operator of the park just outside the town of Mehlmeisel, said he named the boar after Russian President Vladimir Putin three years ago upon its arrival given it had been bred from pure-race boar from Russia.

