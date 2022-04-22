Left Menu

Earth Day about expressing gratitude to Mother Earth: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 11:27 IST
Earth Day about expressing gratitude to Mother Earth: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Earth Day is about expressing gratitude to ''Mother Earth'' for her kindness and reiterating one's commitment to care for the planet.

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year to raise awareness about the need to protect the environment.

Modi also posted a clip of his past remarks about India's traditional regard for the environment. In the clip, he said it is the responsibility of every generation to conserve the environment.

