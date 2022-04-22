Left Menu

Brazil's Guedes says Europe more interested in advancing talks on EU-Mercosur deal- media

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said European representatives showed increased interest in advancing talks to close a trade deal between Mercosur and the European Union, according to local newspaper Folha de S.

Paulo Guedes Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said European representatives showed increased interest in advancing talks to close a trade deal between Mercosur and the European Union, according to local newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. The newspaper said that Guedes spoke in a press conference on Thursday in Washington DC and said "countries are understanding that Brazil is a key player in the world's food and energy security," adding the minister now saw less resistance from countries such as France and Belgium to reach a partnership with Brazil.

Disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have led more countries to look to Brazil as an option to supply food and fuel, said Guedes. Brazil is a major commodity and fuel exporter. A trade pact was struck in 2019 with the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay after two decades of talks that promised to be the EU's largest deal, with the removal of 4 billion euros ($4.33 billion) of import tariffs on its products, has yet to be signed. Some European countries have questioned the agreement alleging poor environmental governance by the Jair Bolsonaro administration. ($1 = 0.9242 euros)

