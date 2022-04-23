Kaushambi: 2 Bathers feared drowned in Yamuna, hunt on for bodies

Two persons were feared drowned in Yamuna river here, after they went bathing into it with a group of friends on Saturday, police said. Search is on for Sandeep Dubey, 28, a resident of Ayodhya district, and Priyanshu Mishra, 16, a resident of Kaushambi, said Chail Circle officer Shyamkant.

The two had gone bathing into the river at Angwa Ghat with a few others around 10.00 am, and possibly drowned after straying into the deep waters. Local divers have been pressed into action to search for them, the CO said.

