Sanitation workers call off strike from April 24 in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-04-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 19:29 IST
In a major relief to the public, the sanitation workers have called off their province-wide proposed strike from April 24 after a meeting with a senior government official here, an official spokesman said.

Representatives of Safai Karamchari Union led by their president called off the strike in public interest after holding a lengthy discussion with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer, he said.

The spokesman said the decision was taken during late night negotiations held in Divisional Commissioner Office Jammu. Director Urban Local Bodies was also present.

All these Safai Karamcharies are working under various urban local bodies of Jammu province, he said.

He said the delegation apprised the divisional commissioner about their long-pending demands in a memorandum which included regularisation of their services, implementation of the Minimum Wages Act and the old pension scheme.

The divisional commissioner gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that a meeting will be held within 10 days with higher authorities to review the demands, which are genuine, for their redressal in a time-bound manner, the spokesman said.

