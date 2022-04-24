Left Menu

Maha: Tiger spotted in camera trap in forest patch in Kolhapur

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 24-04-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 15:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A tiger has been spotted in a camera trap placed in a forested patch of Radhanagari area of Kolhapur, an official said on Sunday.

The tiger, which was last spotted in 2019, was seen in the camera trap on Saturday, he said, adding that several such cameras, made available from the funds of Kolhapur guardian minister Satej Patil, have been placed in the Radhanagari-Dajipur forests to monitor the movement of big cats.

''The stripes on the tiger are distinctive. We will now use special software to match the stripes with that of tigers documented in Karnataka and Goa. If we find a match, it means the tiger is a migrant, if not, it means the tiger is native to Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary,'' the official explained.

He said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sunil Limaye has instructed department officials to carry out intense wildlife monitoring in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

