Exclusive township for dairy farmers to come up in Kota

An exclusive township for dairy farmers is set to come up in the city with 738 houses, fodder stores and cattle sheds. The one-of-its-kind township being built under the Rs 300 crore-worth Devnarayan Integrated Housing Scheme (DIHS) by Kota Urban Infrastructure Trust (UIT) will be completed by April 30, officials said on Sunday. Preparations are underway to shift the animal rearers into the 738 houses attached with cattle yards and fodder stores in the first week of May, they said. According to UIT officials, the township is spread over 105.09 hectares of land in Dharmpura and Bandha villages amid natural greenery, away from the urban hurly-burly, around 7 kilometers from southern bypass. At least 738 houses of 35X90 feet, each with two rooms, kitchen, bathroom, verandah, fodder store and cattle shed capable to accommodate at least 28 animals, have been constructed in the hi-tech township, they said. Besides, a commercial activity zone for dairy units, straw (Bhusa) and 'Khal–Churi' (fodder) has also been developed in the township. School, primary health centre, veterinary hospital, community hall, society office, police check post, GSS, water tanks, sewer line, park, drains, STP, cattle fair ground, milk mandi and theatres have also been designed in the township, officials said. Apart from it, a biogas plant for the disposal of cow dung from around 15,000 animals is also being set up here. The plant will provide additional source of income to 'Pashu Paalak' (animal rearers) as they would be able to sell the cow dung to the plant, they said. Rajasthan Urban Development & Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal noted that the upcoming township will improve the lifestyle of diary farmers and provide city residents a sustainable relief from stray cattle menace that had posed a threat to them despite the city being in the list of 'Smart City'.

Commenting on the project, Kota collector Harimohan Meena, who is also the UIT chairman, said it is a one-of-its kind initiative and special camps will be organised for allotment of drinking water and domestic electricity connection to the dairy farmers from April 25– April 30. Special arrangements of heavy and loading vehicles will also be made by the Kota Urban Infrastructure Trust for the shifting of household items of the farmers to the township, he added. PTI CORR SRY SRY

