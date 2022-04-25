Left Menu

Dry ganja worth Rs 8 cr seized in UP's Fatehpur

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 25-04-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 23:07 IST
Dry ganja worth Rs 8 cr seized in UP's Fatehpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Police along with the officials of the Narcotics department on Monday seized dry 'ganja' worth Rs 8 crore from a truck travelling from Odisha to Rajasthan, officials said.

The seizure was made in Bakewar police station area of the district.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the truck on the Chaudagra-Jahanabad road, and recovered 24 quintal of dry 'ganja', whose cost is around Rs 8 crore in the international market, Bakewar Station House Officer (SHO) Neeraj Yadav said.

Yadav said that the driver of the truck has been arrested and investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

