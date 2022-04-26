Left Menu

Rocket strike on Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia kills at least one - local authorities

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-04-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 13:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At least one person was killed and another wounded in a rocket strike on a commercial premises in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, local authorities said.

The regional administration said two rockets hit the premises and a third rocket exploded before reaching its target.

