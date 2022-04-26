Rocket strike on Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia kills at least one - local authorities
At least one person was killed and another wounded in a rocket strike on a commercial premises in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, local authorities said.
The regional administration said two rockets hit the premises and a third rocket exploded before reaching its target.
