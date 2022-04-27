Left Menu

The circular signed by transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne also directs all the RTOs and Deputy RTO offices to call a meeting of the PUC centre owners and update them about the revised rates, besides informing the public about it. As per the circular, the PUC centres will have to display the revised rates at their facility.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:18 IST
Maha: Charges hiked for PUC certificates to vehicles
The transport department in Maharashtra has increased the fees for issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates to the vehicles by the PUC centres.

The state transport commissioner office on Wednesday issued a circular based on the Maharashtra government's April 25 decision, and directed all the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and Deputy RTO offices about its implementation.

As per the circular, PUC centres will now charge Rs 50 instead of the existing Rs 35 for PUC certificates to two-wheelers, Rs 100 instead of Rs 70 for petrol-run three-wheelers, Rs 125 instead of Rs 90 for CNG, petrol or LPG-run four-wheelers and Rs 150 instead of Rs 110 for diesel-operated vehicles with immediate effect.

It is mandatory for every vehicle owner to have a valid PUC certificate to comply with the prescribed emission norms. A vehicle without such certificate is liable to be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Computerised facilities for checking pollution levels and issuing of PUC certificates (to vehicles meeting emission standards) are available at many petrol pumps and workshops. The revised fees for getting PUC certificates for the vehicles in Maharashtra is between 39 per cent and 50 per cent for different types of vehicles. The circular signed by transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne also directs all the RTOs and Deputy RTO offices to call a meeting of the PUC centre owners and update them about the revised rates, besides informing the public about it. As per the circular, the PUC centres will have to display the revised rates at their facility.

