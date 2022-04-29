Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: A 'da Vinci of violins' goes up for auction in France

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 10:56 IST
Odd News Roundup: A 'da Vinci of violins' goes up for auction in France


Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A 'da Vinci of violins' goes up for auction in France

A near three-century-old instrument lauded as a Leonardo da Vinci of violins could fetch as much as 10 million euros ($10.6 million) when it is auctioned next month, the French house overseeing the sale said. Crafted in 1736 by revered Italian luthier Giuseppe Guarneri, it is owned by virtuoso Regis Pasquier and its sound has graced concert halls around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

