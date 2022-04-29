Rajasthan: Officer fined for not providing info under RTI

The Rajasthan State Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on a Deputy Commissioner of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation for not providing information sought under the RTI Act.

State Information Commissioner D B Gupta imposed the fine on the then Mansarovar Zone Deputy Commissioner of the JGMC. Rajesh Jain, a local citizen, had filed an appeal and complained that the corporation was not providing him the information he sought for two years.

During the hearing, the commission expressed a "deep displeasure" after seeing the reply of the corporation. He then imposed the fine, which will be deducted from the salary of the officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)