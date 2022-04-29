Left Menu

Rajasthan: Officer fined for not providing info under RTI

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 18:32 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan State Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on a Deputy Commissioner of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation for not providing information sought under the RTI Act.

State Information Commissioner D B Gupta imposed the fine on the then Mansarovar Zone Deputy Commissioner of the JGMC. Rajesh Jain, a local citizen, had filed an appeal and complained that the corporation was not providing him the information he sought for two years.

During the hearing, the commission expressed a "deep displeasure" after seeing the reply of the corporation. He then imposed the fine, which will be deducted from the salary of the officer.

