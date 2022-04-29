Left Menu

Rajasthan reels under heatwave, Dholpur hottest at 46.5 deg C

29-04-2022
Rajasthan reels under heatwave, Dholpur hottest at 46.5 deg C
Rajasthan broiled under severe heat on Friday with Dholpur being the hottest at 46.5 degrees Celsius as the IMD predicted the heatwave will continue for the next three to four days causing a further rise in temperatures.

Night temperatures at many places in the state hovered around the 30-degree mark.

Bundi town recorded a night temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 31.1 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 30.5 degrees Celsius and Banswara 30.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Jodhpur and Bikaner districts are likely to record maximum temperatures between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius on May 1.

From May 2, another western disturbance is likely to develop over the state, leading to thunderstorms and light rainfall in some parts.

On Friday, Sriganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, Sangaria 46 degrees Celsius, Karauli 45.7 degrees Celsius, Alwar 45.3 degrees Celsius and Churu 45.2 degrees Celsius.

