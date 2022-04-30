Left Menu

NASA's Parker Solar Probe makes inroads towards achieving key goals

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-04-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 12:54 IST
NASA's Parker Solar Probe makes inroads towards achieving key goals
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)

NASA's Parker Solar Probe, the first-ever mission to touch the Sun, has made inroads toward achieving the mission's key goals. Launched in 2018, the spacecraft continues to make game-changing discoveries to help scientists uncover critical information about our closest star and its influence on the solar system.

Parker, the first spacecraft in history to fly through the Sun's upper atmosphere - the Corona - and sample particles and magnetic fields, continues to break records - from making the first-ever crossing of what's known as the Alfvén critical surface to tracing the origin of switchbacks, magnetic zig-zag structures in the solar wind and more.

The key science goals for the Parker mission are to trace how energy and heat move through the solar corona and to explore how solar energetic particles are transported and accelerated. The spacecraft carries four instrument suites designed to study magnetic fields, plasma and energetic particles, and image the solar wind. These include:

  • The Solar Wind Electrons Alphas and Protons Investigation (SWEAP) - gathers observations using two complementary instruments
  • The Wide-Field Imager for Parker Solar Probe (WISPR) - looks at the large-scale structure of the corona and solar wind before the spacecraft flies through it
  • FIELDS - captures the scale and shape of electric and magnetic fields in the Sun's atmosphere
  • The Integrated Science Investigation of the Sun (ISʘIS) - measures particles across a wide range of energies

According to NASA, the Parker Solar Probe will eventually come within 4 million miles (6.2 million kilometers) of the solar surface in December 2024 at speeds topping 430,000 miles per hour. More information about the mission can be found here.

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022