Heatwave at isolated places in UP, mercury hits 47.4 deg C in Banda

Heatwave conditions occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh with many divisions recording temperatures above normal limits and Banda district sizzling at over 47 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) department office said here on Saturday.

They warned that heatwave conditions are likely to continue in different districts of the state in the next two days, they said.

Markedly above normal day temperature (5 notches or more) was recorded in Prayagraj division; appreciably above normal ( more than 3 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius) in Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut divisions, above normal (1.6 notches to 3 notches) in Ayodhya, Kanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly divisions and normal in remaining divisions over the state on Friday, they said.

The highest temperature in the state was 47.4 degrees Celsius recorded at Banda observatory.

There were no large-scale change in the night temperatures in all the divisions over the state. They were above normal (1.6 to 3 notches) in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra, Jhansi, divisions and normal in the remaining divisions over the state.

The lowest temperature was 22.6 degree Celsius recorded at Muzaffarnagar observatory.

They forecast that light rain/thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places over the state on Sunday.

Severe heatwave is very likely over Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi,Prayagraj, heatwave is very likely over Agra, Aligarh, Auraiya, Baghpat, Barabanki, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Etah, Etawah, Farrukhabad,Fatehpur, Firozabad, G B Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hamirpur,Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jalaun,Jhansi, Kannauj,Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Lalitpur, Lucknow, Mahaba, Mainpuri, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur,Muzaffarnagar, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Shamli, Sitapur, Sonbhadra, Unnao, Varanasi and adjoining areas, they added.

