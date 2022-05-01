Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan

Small rocket builder Rocket Lab USA Inc is gearing up for a mission that seems more appropriate for a big-budget action movie: catching a falling four-story-tall rocket booster with a helicopter. The Long Beach, California-based company is trying to slash the cost of spaceflight by reusing its rockets, a trend pioneered by billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor dinosaur

A team of Argentine paleontologists digging in Patagonia have discovered the remains of the largest dinosaur belonging to the raptor family ever recorded. The dinosaur, a new species named Maip macrothorax, was between nine and 10 meters (29.5 and 32.8 feet) long, while other "megaraptors" were no longer than nine meters, said one of the scientists who participated in the discovery, Mauro Aranciaga Rolando.

