Mercury on decline in Jammu as MeT predicts end to heat wave

The maximum temperature in Jammu marked a dip on Monday as the weather office predicted an end to three-day heat wave in the region due to passage of a western disturbance.

Jammu city recorded a high of 38.7 degrees Celsius against the previous day's 40.4 degrees, while the night temperature increased by over six degrees to settle at 29.4 degrees, a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.

He said the maximum temperature in the city was three notches above normal and similarly the minimum temperature was 6.8 above season's average.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a maximum of 35.4 degrees C and a minimum of 25.6 degrees C.

The spokesperson said most parts of Jammu region are reeling under heat wave since April 30.

"The heat wave will abate from May 3 onwards due to passage of a western disturbance which may cause intermittent light to moderate rain or thunderstorm during the next three days beginning Tuesday evening," he said.

The MeT spokesperson said the thunderstorm will be accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds.

