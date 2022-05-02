Left Menu

Mercury on decline in Jammu as MeT predicts end to heat wave

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-05-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 19:53 IST
Mercury on decline in Jammu as MeT predicts end to heat wave
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The maximum temperature in Jammu marked a dip on Monday as the weather office predicted an end to three-day heat wave in the region due to passage of a western disturbance.

Jammu city recorded a high of 38.7 degrees Celsius against the previous day's 40.4 degrees, while the night temperature increased by over six degrees to settle at 29.4 degrees, a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.

He said the maximum temperature in the city was three notches above normal and similarly the minimum temperature was 6.8 above season's average.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a maximum of 35.4 degrees C and a minimum of 25.6 degrees C.

The spokesperson said most parts of Jammu region are reeling under heat wave since April 30.

"The heat wave will abate from May 3 onwards due to passage of a western disturbance which may cause intermittent light to moderate rain or thunderstorm during the next three days beginning Tuesday evening," he said.

The MeT spokesperson said the thunderstorm will be accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022