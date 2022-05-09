Left Menu

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-05-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 14:05 IST
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, Y. Chu

The European Space Agency (ESA) on Monday shared a new image that shows the tattered remnant of a supernova. Captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, this object, called DEM L249, is thought to have been created by a Type 1a supernova during the death throes of a white dwarf.

DEM L249 lies in the constellation Mensa and is within the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way only 160 000 light-years from Earth. The data in this Hubble image were gathered by the telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instrument and were obtained during a systematic search of the LMC for the surviving companions of white dwarf stars which have gone supernova.

For the unversed, a supernova is a titanic explosion that marks the end of the life of a dying star. It happens when there is a change in the core, or center, of a star.

A white dwarf is a star near the end of its life that has used most or all of its nuclear fuel and collapsed into a size similar to Earth. While they are usually stable, they can slowly accrue matter if they are part of a binary star system. This matter accretion continues until the white dwarf reaches a critical mass and undergoes a catastrophic supernova explosion.

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022