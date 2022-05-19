Left Menu

Maha: Over 200 wild animals spotted during survey at Pench Tiger Reserve

More than 200 wild animals, including tigers, leopards and deer, were spotted during a waterhole survey conducted at Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.The waterhole survey was held on May 16 as part of Nisrganubhav-2022 organised by the forest department at the reserve, the official said.At least 222 wild animals were spotted during the survey, which was conducted in five ranges of the reserve and 71 machans were made available for the exercise conducted by the field staff, said Pradhu Nath Shukla, the deputy director of Pench Tiger Reserve in Nagpur.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-05-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 17:01 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  
  India



The waterhole survey was held on May 16 as part of Nisrganubhav-2022 organised by the forest department at the reserve, the official said.

At least 222 wild animals were spotted during the survey, which was conducted in five ranges of the reserve and 71 machans were made available for the exercise conducted by the field staff, said Pradhu Nath Shukla, the deputy director of Pench Tiger Reserve in Nagpur. The public survey was planned in the buffers ranges of Paoni (unified control) and Nagalwadi and 34 machans were offered for the programme, he said.

A tigress with four cubs and a leopard were sighted in Nagalwadi range, the official said. Sambar and spotted deer, wild boars, sloth bears, chitals, nilgais, gaurs, porcupine etc were some of the other wild animals spotted during the survey, he added.

