Left Menu

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-05-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 23:09 IST
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
  • Country:
  • United States

Recently, NASA shared a picture of Mars captured by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) onboard the agency's Curiosity rover on the Red Planet. The image appeared to show a tiny door on the Martian surface, but now the agency has clarified that it's a natural geologic feature.

The rover captured a mound of rock, nicknamed East Cliffs, on Mount Sharp on May 7, 2022. According to NASA, the mound has a number of naturally occurring open fractures.

Sharing a zoomed-out view of the mound, NASA explained in a series of tweets that the doorway is actually a small crevice (>30 cm tall) between 2 fractures in a rock.

In the new zoomed-out picture shared by the agency, several linear fractures can be seen in the mound, but in the encircled area, several fractures intersect, which allowed the rock to break at such sharp angles, making it look like a doorway.

"Some of you have noticed this image I took on Mars. Sure, it may look like a tiny door, but really, it's a natural geologic feature! It may just *look* like a door because your mind is trying to make sense of the unknown. (This is called "pareidolia")," the Curiosity rover team tweeted.

Launched in 2011, NASA's Curiosity is the largest and most capable rover ever sent to the Martian surface. The rover was designed to determine habitability - whether the planet ever had an environment able to support small life forms called microbes.

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022