Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-05-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 21:31 IST
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner crew ship docked to the International Space Station's Harmony module at 8:28 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 20. The Expedition 67 crew aboard the orbiting laboratory opened the spacecraft's hatch at 12:04 p.m. EDT Saturday, May 21.

The Starliner crew ship, carrying about 500 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies and more than 300 pounds of Boeing cargo, launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on a flight test to the ISS at 6:54 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Starliner will depart the space station Wednesday, May 25, and will bring back more than 600 pounds of cargo.

The NASA-Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) is the second uncrewed flight test of the latter's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for the agency's Commercial Crew Program. This test will provide valuable data toward NASA certifying Boeing's crew transportation system for regular flights with astronauts to and from the space station. Following certification, NASA missions aboard Starliner will carry up to four crew members to the station, the agency said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

