Left Menu

Migsun to complete stuck housing project in Greater Noida at Rs 700 crore cost

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 15:13 IST
Migsun to complete stuck housing project in Greater Noida at Rs 700 crore cost
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Migsun Group on Wednesday said it has taken over a stuck residential project in Greater Noida and will complete it at an estimated construction cost of Rs 700 crore.

The company has bagged project 'The Hemisphere' under the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) model.

''We have taken a stuck project, The Hemisphere, in Greater Noida under the PMC model from Royale Golf Link. We will get a consultancy fee for completion of this project,'' Migsun group MD Yash Miglani said.

The company will construct 252 villas and over 400 flats.

Miglani said the total cost to complete these units is estimated at around Rs 700 crore and the same will be met through internal accruals.

The project is spread over 100 acres, of which 50 acres have been utilised so far.

''We took around 10 acres under development management model and launched two projects,'' he added.

Migsun Group has delivered more than 40 projects in various parts of Delhi-NCR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022