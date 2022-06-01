Migsun to complete stuck housing project in Greater Noida at Rs 700 crore cost

Realty firm Migsun Group on Wednesday said it has taken over a stuck residential project in Greater Noida and will complete it at an estimated construction cost of Rs 700 crore.

The company has bagged project 'The Hemisphere' under the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) model.

''We have taken a stuck project, The Hemisphere, in Greater Noida under the PMC model from Royale Golf Link. We will get a consultancy fee for completion of this project,'' Migsun group MD Yash Miglani said.

The company will construct 252 villas and over 400 flats.

Miglani said the total cost to complete these units is estimated at around Rs 700 crore and the same will be met through internal accruals.

The project is spread over 100 acres, of which 50 acres have been utilised so far.

''We took around 10 acres under development management model and launched two projects,'' he added.

Migsun Group has delivered more than 40 projects in various parts of Delhi-NCR.

