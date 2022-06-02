Left Menu

Raj: BDO alleges harassment by husband of panchayat samiti head

During a general meeting of the Jaipur Zila Parishad chaired by Jaipur district chief Rama Devi, BDO Krishna Maheshwari alleged that Uganta Chaudharys husband Badrinarayan Chaudhary interferes in official work and passes comments on women employees.There is an atmosphere of fear in the office of panchayat samiti and no one can work here.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-06-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 00:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A block development officer (BDO) on Wednesday accused the husband of Chaksu panchayat samiti head of harassing her and other staff members. During a general meeting of the Jaipur Zila Parishad chaired by Jaipur district chief Rama Devi, BDO Krishna Maheshwari alleged that Uganta Chaudhary's husband Badrinarayan Chaudhary interferes in official work and passes comments on women employees.

"There is an atmosphere of fear in the office of panchayat samiti and no one can work here. I was tortured so much that I had to take leave for two months," Maheshwari said during the meeting.

"The husband of the pradhan has no authority yet he interferes in official work, checks files and passes comments on women. If we raise an objection, we are threatened," Maheshwari told PTI.

The BDO said she had complained against Badrinarayan Chaudhary to the senior officers of the department in February this year but no action has been taken so far.

Devi and CEO Jasmeet Singh Sandhu did not respond to calls.

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

NASA's Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

