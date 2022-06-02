Left Menu

MeT predicts heavy rain in North Bengal, NE

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 10:16 IST
MeT predicts heavy rain in North Bengal, NE
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rain in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and the northeastern states over the next four days owing to a cyclonic circulation over southern Bangladesh and adjoining north Bay of Bengal.

Conditions have become favorable for the advance of southwest monsoon in the region by Friday, it said.

The weatherman forecast isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Gangetic West Bengal over the next few days.

The MeT Department forecast an intense spell of rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the northeastern states over next the four days.

''Due to a cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh and adjoining north Bay of Bengal and strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpour are very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the northeast during next few days,'' the IMD said.

The weatherman forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the North Bengal districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar and heavy downpour in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri till Sunday morning.

Bagdogra near Siliguri received 18.7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, while Jalpaiguri recorded 15 mm rainfall during the same period, the Met said.

Sikkim's capital Gangtok received 67 mm rainfall during the period, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global
4
Man crushed to death by three in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Man crushed to death by three in UP's Muzaffarnagar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022