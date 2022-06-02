Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:46 IST
Odisha CM announces Rs 42 crore development plan for Maa Sarala Temple
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@CMO_Odisha)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a special package of Rs 42 crore for the overall development of Maa Sarala Temple in Jagatsinghpur, one of the eight Shakti Peeths in the state.

Patnaik sanctioned the funds for the ancient temple under the Integrated Development of Heritage and Monuments and Tourists Destination Scheme, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

He directed the officials of the Works Department to complete the project within a year. Under the plan, all small temples inside the Sarala shrine complex, the sacred pond on the premises and all the four gates will be redeveloped.

This apart, the kitchen room, Anand Bazaar, Chandan Pokhari, Mundan Mandap, Dolabedi and walkway will be redeveloped.

Bhoga mandap, Deepa mandap, shoe stand, police control room and temple administration office, and a waiting hall and toilets will be developed as a part of the project.

Earlier, Patnaik had sanctioned funds for the development of Maa Cuttack Chandi Temple, Maa Samaleswari Temple and Maa Taratarini Temple, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

