Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries

Updated: 03-06-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 10:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries
Daria Kasatkina Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries

Some players meditate, others medicate but for Daria Kasatkina the recipe for winning matches is simple: French fries. The Russian, who beat Viktoria Kudermetova in straight sets to cruise into her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, has not dropped a single set so far in the tournament.

