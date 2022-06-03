Left Menu

IAF hands over defence land to AAI to boost regional air connectivity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force has handed over defence land at seven locations to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to help it implement the regional connectivity scheme.

The locations where the AAI was given land are Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Adampur, Utarlai, Sarsawa, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, the defence ministry said.

''In line with the vision of the prime minister of 'Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik' (UDAN) and to facilitate regional connectivity scheme (RCS), the IAF has facilitated working permission and handing over of defence land by Ministry of Defence to AAI at seven locations,'' the ministry said in a statement.

It said approximately 40 acres of land is being handed over for the development of civil terminals and necessary airfield infrastructure for commencing RCS flights.

''Providing air connectivity at these locations will boost the economy and develop the areas. Moreover, the IAF is also in the process of handing over defence land for expansion of civil airports at six locations, over and above those covered under RCS,'' the ministry said.

The six locations are Srinagar, Thanjavur, Chandigarh, Leh, Pune and Agra.

''This will facilitate the expansion of the existing terminals and facilities to accommodate enhanced number of passengers and cargo infrastructure,'' the ministry said.

