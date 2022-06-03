Business brief
03-06-2022
Easy Home Finance Ltd (EASY), a mortgage-tech home finance firm, and ICICI Home Finance Company Ltd (ICICI HFC) have entered into a co-lending partnership to disburse affordable home loans.
The co-origination, underwriting and disbursement activities from both the parties together will enable a seamless process for new home buyers, a release said.
