NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX are now targeting Friday, June 10, for the launch of the next cargo mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The 25th cargo resupply services mission (SpaceX CRS-25) was earlier scheduled to launch on Thursday, June 9.

The SpaceX cargo Dragon will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to deliver more than 4,500 pounds of cargo including a variety of new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew.

The cargo ship is scheduled to arrive at the station at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, June 12. It will dock autonomously to the forward-facing port of the station's Harmony module. Live coverage of pre-launch, launch and docking activities will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA's @SpaceX #CRS25 mission is scheduled to launch at 10:22am ET (14:22 UTC) on Friday, June 10, delivering new science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the @Space_Station.Get the low-down on how to watch: https://t.co/ZK0yvJes4y pic.twitter.com/IkbzTSFRAx — NASA (@NASA) June 3, 2022

Investigations flying onboard the SpaceX Dragon include the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) instrument which will measure the mineral composition of dust in Earth's arid regions, an investigation of how sutured wounds heal in microgravity and an investigation which will study the effects of microgravity on the immune function to determine the mechanisms behind immune system ageing, among others.

After spending about a month attached to the orbiting outpost, the spacecraft will return to Earth with research and return cargo, splashing down off the coast of Florida.